A Bryncrug woman has been banned from the road for a year after being found guilty of drug driving in Aberystwyth.
Lowri Evans, of 2 Maeshyfryd, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped while driving on Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth on 10 December last year.
Testing showed that Evans had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Evans had denied the charge as she had used the cannabis for medicinal purposes but the court heard it was not prescribed at the time of the incident.
Magistrates found Evans guilty and disqualified her from driving for 12 months and fined her £180.
She must also pay £650 costs and a £72 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.