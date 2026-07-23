An Aberystwyth man caught drink driving in Llanrhystud while more than twice the legal limit has been banned from the road for 17 months.
Paul Brick, of 29 Queens Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The court heard that the 62-year-old was stopped while driving on the A487 at Llanrhystud on 27 June this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Brick had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Brick from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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