A Llanrhystud man has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving in Powys.
Callum Edwards-Pritchard, of Pentre Bach, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 7 July.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped while driving a BMW on the A483 at Garthmyl and Montgomery on 18 December last year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Edwards-Pritchard had both ketamine and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine - in his system, both exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Edwards-Pritchard from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine £200.
He was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
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