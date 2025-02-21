A Llangoedmor man has been banned from the road for a year after admitting a charge of failing to provide a specimen of urine to police.
William Nickson, of The Caravan, Coedmor Wood, Croes y Llan Lle, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a planned trial on 20 February.
The 49-year-old had pleaded not guilty at a hearing in December to failing to provide a specimen of urine for a laboratory test at Cardigan on 9 November.
Nickson changed his plea to guilty ahead of the trial.
Magistrates disqualified Nickson from driving for 12 months and fined him £140.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £350 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £56.