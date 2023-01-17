A DRUG driver from Plwmp who was caught behind the wheel on the A487 with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
David Jones, of Efail Fach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 January.
The court heard that the 49-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Volskwagen Caddy on the A487 at Aberarth on 28 July last year.
Blood tests showed that Jones had 534ug/L of benzoylecgonine - the major metabolite of cocaine - in his system, which exceeded the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months.
Magistrates also imposed a £120 fine.
Jones must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.