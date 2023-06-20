A BETWS Bledrws man who stole a kayak from a van in Machynlleth has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Thomas Robertson, of 9 Bro Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 June.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a kayak worth £1,500 belonging to Georgie Styles from a Mercedes van in Machynlleth on 12 December last year.
Magistrates handed Robertson a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay £800 in compensation.
Robertson must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.