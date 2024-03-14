A Cellan man has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Michael Thomas, of Dolau, appeared before Llanelli magistrates on 13 March.
The court heard that the 50-year-old overtook a car on the A485 towards Llanfarian on 18 September last year “on the approach to an entrance on the nearside, with a parked vehicle in the entrance and caused an oncoming vehicle to brake to avoid a collision.”
Thomas was fined £138 for the incident, which was captured on the overtaken car’s dash cam.
Magistrates also endorsed Thomas’ licence with four penalty points.
Thomas must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £55.