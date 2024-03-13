A Llan Ffestiniog man has been banned from the road for 14 months after appearing in court to admit a drink driving charge.
Mark Griffiths, of 18 Islwyn, Pantllwyd, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The court heard that the 61-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a VW Golf on the A470 Crimea Pass on 8 February.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Griffith had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Griffiths from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £500.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £200 surcharge.