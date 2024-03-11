A Penparcau van driver who was found guilty of dangerous driving has been handed a suspended prison sentence and a one year driving ban by magistrates.
Peter Inglis, of 30 Gwel Afon, appeared for trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 March.
At a previous hearing, the 38-year-old had denied a charge of driving dangerously in a white Vauxhall Movano van on the A487 at Machynlleth on 11 March last year.
Inglis, who was found guilty by magistrates following the trial, was handed a 16 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said that while the offence was “so serious only a custodial sentence could be justified”, the sentence would be suspended because “there are reasonable prospects of rehabilitation.”
Inglis was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and will need to take an extended test at the end of his disqualification period to regain his licence.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work as well as up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
Inglis must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £500 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.