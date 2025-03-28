A man has been handed a 12 week prison sentence after admitting handling a stolen e-bike and rucksack in Borth.
Jack Rayson, whose address was given as HM Prison Dovegate, Moreton Lane, Draycott-In-The-Clay, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
The 30-year-old, who is currently on remand for other offences, pleaded guilty to handling the stolen Raleigh Motus electric bike and camouflaged Panneia rucksack worth £1307.24 belonging to Gerwyn Davies on High Street in Borth on 9 October 2023.
Magistrates sentenced Rayson to 12 weeks in jail, saying he had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”, and said the offences had an “impact on the victim as it was his mode of transport.”
Rayson must also pay £1307.24 compensation.