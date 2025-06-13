A Cross Inn man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after admitting assault.
Michael Smith, of 2 Llysalaw, Bro Hafan, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May to assaulting Sasha White at his home address on 13 October.
Magistrates sentenced Smith to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Smith “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property”.
The sentence was suspended because Smith had “shown remorse” and “there is realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Smith must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.