A LLANARTH man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving while almost twice the legal drink drive limit.
Kirk Evans, of Cringoed, Oakford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 February.
The court heard that the 40-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Volskwagen Golf on the B4559 at Talgarreg on 4 February this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Evans had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 17 months.
They also imposed a fine of £120.
Evans must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge of £48.