A Newcastle Emlyn man has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates after admitting being behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Christopher Andrew Bernardi, of Llwyngog, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The court heard that the 63-year-old was stopped while driving a Dacia Sandero on the A484 near Llechryd on 12 December.
Tests showed that Bernardi had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Bernardi from driving for 17 months and fined him £207.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and an £83 surcharge.