20 month ban for drink driver

A LLANYBYDDER man has been banned from the road for 20 months by magistrates after admitting getting behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Colin Piggott, of The Grange, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 May.

The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Renault Megane on the A485 at Llanllwni on Sunday, 8 May this year.

Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Piggott had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates disqualified Piggott from driving for 20 months and fined him £500.