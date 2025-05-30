A Penrhyncoch driver who failed to provide a blood specimen to police has been banned from the road for a year.
Rowen Walker, of 10 Glanseilo, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen at Aberystwyth Police Station on 10 May this year.
Magistrates disqualified Walker from driving for 12 months.
Walker was also fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
