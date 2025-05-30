A 20-year-old from Blaenporth has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to admit drug driving.
Samuel Smith, of Llanallt, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Vauxhall Astra on Adams Street in Llandysul on 28 December last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Smith had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Smith from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
