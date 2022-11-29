AN ADPAR man has been banned from the road after appearing in court to admit failing to provide a specimen to police.
Jake Johnson, of 2 Pentre Hedyn, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being suspected of having driven a vehicle at Newcastle Emlyn on 14 November when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
Magistrates disqualified the 30-year-old from driving for 20 months.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
Johnson was ordered to pay costs of £85.
He must also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.