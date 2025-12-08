A Betws Ifan 21-year-old has been banned from the road by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drink driving charge.
Jacob Evans, of Perthi Aur, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was stopped whil driving a VW Golf on the B4571 at Newcastle Emlyn on 14 November this year.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Evans had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £461.
Evans must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £184.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.