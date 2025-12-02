Newcastle Emlyn’s Attic Theatre is ready to present its next production.
‘Dai Whittington’ opens Wednesday, 10 December and runs until Saturday, 13 December at 7.30pm, with an extra matinee performance at 2.30pm on the Saturday.
Tickets are £10 and £6 for children 15 and under.
“Join Dai and Tommy the cat on their travels from West Wales to Cardiff, with a sea voyage to an exotic island thrown in for good measure,” an Attic Theatre spokesperson said.
“Enjoy the usual panto mayhem as they try to defeat the evil Queen Rat and her decidedly unsavoury sidekicks.
“Boo and hiss, cheer and clap as the characters stumble their way towards the finale.
“Will there be love in the air? Come along to find out.”
