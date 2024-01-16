A Saron man has been banned from the road for 21 months by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to being behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Ian Southey, of Brynawel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard the 45-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Peugeot 306 on the A484 at Newcastle Emlyn on 27 December last year.
Tests showed that Southey had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Southey was disqualified from driving for 21 months and fined £120.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.