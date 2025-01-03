A 21-year-old has appeared in court charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Aberystwyth.
Jack McEntegart, whose address was given in court as 2 Woodgrove Heights, Denleer, County Louth, Ireland, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.
The 21-year-old is charged with the assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation of Olivia Parker in Aberystwyth.
Both offences are alleged to have occurred on 19 August 2022.
No plea to either charge was entered at the hearing.
McEntegart is now next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on the charges on 3 February.
Magistrates remanded McEntegart on conditional bail until that hearing date.