A 21-year-old has been remanded in custody charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Aberystwyth.
KC Indi, of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.
The 21-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supplying of 2.9kg of cocaine in Aberystwyth between 5 July last year and 23 March this year.
No plea was entered to the charge but Indi did plead guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth on 10 June.
Indi is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on the drug supply charge at Swansea Crown Court on 9 July.
Indi was remanded in custody until that date.
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