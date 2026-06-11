A Bow Street man has appeared in court charged with six counts of rape.
Michael Harris, of Perthod, Bow Street Village, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The 37-year-old is charged with six counts of rape.
Five of the alleged offences are alleged to have happened in Bow Street, with one allegedly occurring at a campsite in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
Five of the offences are alleged to have occurred between July 2015 and July 2018.
Another is alleged to have occurred in April this year.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Harris is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail.
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