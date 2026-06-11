A Machynlleth man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault in Aberystwyth.

Aaron Jones, of Llwyn Onn, New Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.

The 21-year-old is charged with the sexual assault by touching of a woman in Aberystwyth on 6 December last year.

No plea was entered to the charge.

Jones is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 July.

He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.