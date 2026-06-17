An Adpar man has appeared in court charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Nantgaredig.
Finley Cooper, of Aweldeg, Lloyd Terrace, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.
The 20-year-old is charged with the assault by beating and intentional strangulation in Nantgaredig on 13 June.
Cooper is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.