An Adpar man has appeared in court charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Nantgaredig.

Finley Cooper, of Aweldeg, Lloyd Terrace, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.

The 20-year-old is charged with the assault by beating and intentional strangulation in Nantgaredig on 13 June.

Cooper is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 July.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.