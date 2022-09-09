21-year-old found with 926 bullets

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 12th September 2022 10:04 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
Aberystwyth Justice Centre (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A CAPEL BANGOR man has been handed a suspended jail term after being found in possession of almost 1,000 rifle bullets.

Jordan Phillips, of Swn yr Afon, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 September.

The 21-year-old was found in possession of a total 926 rounds of .22 long rifle calibre ammunition cartridges on 10 June without holding a firearm certificate.

Magistrates said that the “volume of ammunition” and the fact that more was found in his home, meant that the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

Phillips was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.

The sentence was suspended because “there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Phillips must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0