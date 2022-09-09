21-year-old found with 926 bullets
A CAPEL BANGOR man has been handed a suspended jail term after being found in possession of almost 1,000 rifle bullets.
Jordan Phillips, of Swn yr Afon, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 September.
The 21-year-old was found in possession of a total 926 rounds of .22 long rifle calibre ammunition cartridges on 10 June without holding a firearm certificate.
Magistrates said that the “volume of ammunition” and the fact that more was found in his home, meant that the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.
Phillips was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.
The sentence was suspended because “there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Phillips must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
