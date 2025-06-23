A Newcastle Emlyn teenager has appeared in court charged with causing serious injury to three people by dangerous driving in Cardigan while being nearly two times the legal drink drive limit.
Zac Thomas, of Rhos Y Grug, Bryngwyn, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.
The 18-year-old is charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Greenfield Row in Cardigan on 21 September last year,
No pleas were entered to those charges.
Thomas had already denied a charge of drink driving at an earlier hearing.
Thomas is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
