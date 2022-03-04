22-month ban for drink driver

A MACHYNLLETH man has been banned from the road for almost two years after admitting being behind the wheel in Oxfordshire while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Tony Evans, of 94 Bryn Y Gog, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 February.

The 43-year-old was stopped by police on Reading Road, Cholsey, Wallingford while driving a blue Vauxhall Combo van on 25 January this year, the court heard.

Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Evans had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 22 months and imposed a fine of £120.