A CARDIGAN man who carried out a “serious assault” has been jailed by magistrates for 26 weeks.
Emyr Davies, of Flat 5, Pentop, Golwg y Castell, had been found guilty of the assault of Kay Hounsome in Haverfordwest on 26 June last year by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 May.
The case was proved in his absence as the 33-year-old failed to show up for the hearing.
Davies appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 14 June for sentencing where he also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail.
He was given 26 weeks in jail, with magistrates calling it an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature,” must pay £150 compensation and was also handed a restraining order.