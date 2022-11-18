34-year-old pleads guilty to drug possession
Sunday 20th November 2022 5:00 pm
(Ekaterina Bolovtsova/Pexels )
An Aberystwyth man has been handed a conditional discharge after admitting drug possession.
Harry Margolis, of Ty Nesaf, 14 Queens Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of two grams of cannabis in Aberystwyth on 4 September this year.
He was handed a conditional discharge for 10 months.
Margolis must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
