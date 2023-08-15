A NEWCASTLE Emlyn drink driver has been banned from the road by magistrates for more than three years.
Ashley Heggs, of Llain Las, Brongest, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 2 August.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped by police officers while driving a Vauxhall Astra on the B4333 near Beulah on 16 July this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Heggs had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Heggs from driving for 38 months.
Magistrates also handed him a fine of £400.
Heggs must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.