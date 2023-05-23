A BLAENPORTH man has been banned from the road for more than three years after being found guilty of drink driving.
Alun Jenkins, of 7 Lan yr Ysgol, appeared for trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 18 May after pleading not guilty to drink driving on Goodwick Square in Pembrokeshire on 19 February this year.
The court heard that the 34-year-old had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Jenkins was found guilty at trial and on 20 May at a separate hearing magistrates disqualified him from driving for 41 months following a pre-sentence report.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
Jenkins was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £620.