Barrister Ms McGibbon said the court would hear arguments from Green GEN Cymru driven by climate change and the need for cleaner energy, and that the claimants accepted the legitimacy of these objectives in principle. But she said they could not come close to outweighing “all the harm suffered” by Miss Barstow and the farming community when considering a proportionality balance. This harm, she said, could have easily have been mitigated by the use of less intrusive measures.