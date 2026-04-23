PEOPLE across West Wales are urged to take up heart screening appointments that could make a lifesaving difference.
Every week in the UK, at least 12 seemingly healthy young people die from undiagnosed heart conditions, often with no symptoms or warning signs.
Welsh charity Calon Hearts has already screened more than 34,800 hearts, trained over 600,000 people in CPR and placed over 37,000 defibrillators in communities across the country. The Welsh charity has already screened more than 34,800 hearts, trained over 600,000 people in CPR and placed over 37,000 defibrillators in communities across the country.
However, misconceptions about who needs screening remain. Calon Hearts is working to change that by delivering accessible screening sessions across Wales.
Upcoming sessions include May 16 at Bronwydd Hall, Carmarthenshire (SA33 6BD), June 6 at Haverfordwest High School (SA61 2NX), and June 20 at the Feathers Hotel, Aberaeron (SA46 0AG).
With donations from the Ben McDonald Screening Fund, Calon Hearts is able to offer fully funded heart screening sessions for those aged 16 to 26. These include an electrocardiogram (ECG) and consultation with a cardiologist.
For those aged 27 and over, a part-funded screening is available, which includes an ECG and echocardiogram (ECHO), alongside specialist feedback from a cardiologist. An ECG measures the heart’s electrical activity, while an echocardiogram provides detailed images of the heart’s structure and function.
The tests are quick, simple and painless, and can detect underlying heart conditions early – often before any symptoms appear.
Sharon Owen, Charity and Fundraising Director at Calon Hearts, said: “Too often, young lives are lost without any warning signs. Screening gives people the chance to understand their heart health and, where needed, take action early. It’s quick, accessible and it can genuinely save lives.”
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