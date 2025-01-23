A seventy-one-year-old woman from Begelly has been jailed after causing the death of an eight-month-old baby after her vehicle mounted a kerb outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, and caused a fatal collision when she crashed into the pram the child was in, alongside her father.
Bridget Curtis admitted causing the death of Mabli Cariad Hall by dangerous driving outside the hospital on the morning of June 21, 2023.
She was given a four-year sentence and disqualified from driving for eight years at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, January 23.
The court heard that baby Mabli was in a pushchair next to her father Robert Hall on a lawned area, when Curtis who was dropping her daughter off for an appointment, crashed into them in her white BMW 520 automatic car.
Mabli was taken to the A&E department at the Pembrokeshire hospital before being transferred to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and then on to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where she sadly died from a severe traumatic brain injury four days after the crash on June 25.
Mabli’s dad was also struck and injured in the incident, as well as his brother Stephen Hall.
The court heard that Curtis’ car travelled approximately 28 metres and reached a top speed of 29mph during the incident, where she had turned around whilst still behind the wheel, to look in the back to help find her daughter’s handbag Curtis, with the engine still running, but had failed to place the car into the park setting, and the automatic vehicle propelled forward out of control.
Curtis had previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving before Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
Judge Geraint Walters said Curtis had been "grossly reckless" - leading to Mabli dying "senselessly and needlessly". Addressing the defendant, he added: “You are responsible for the life-changing devastation."
Curtis’ sentence was reduced by 25% due to her guilty plea and she will have to pass an extended re-test before she can drive again following her disqualification.
Following the sentencing hearing, Michael Cray of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Bridget Curtis tried to look for a handbag on the rear seat whilst still controlling the vehicle’s pedals. As a result, she lost control of the car injuring bystanders and causing the death of a baby.
“Curtis’ actions had fatal consequences and serve as a reminder to all motorists of the serious responsibilities that come with being a driver.
“Nothing can change the tragic events of that day, and although the criminal case has concluded our thoughts remain with Mabli’s family over their heartbreaking loss, and with everyone who received injuries on that day.”
Mabli's family said in a statement, that she was "the sunshine in our lives and shall forever be loved and missed” - adding: “If anything is to be learned from the unnecessary loss of Mabli's life, it is that everyone who sits behind the wheel of a vehicle needs to realise that they are responsible for their own actions and the wellbeing of others.”