A 77-year-old will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to two charges of assault and threatening a person with a knife in Cribyn.
Peter Sanders, now of 2 Fielden Close, Eversham, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates; Court on 11 July.
The 77-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of common assault at Cribyn on 9 July this year as well as assault by beating between 1 May and 9 July this year, also in Cribyn.
Sanders also pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a knife on 9 July in Cribyn.
Sanders is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
