A man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with heroin possession in Bronant and assaulting a police officer at Aberystwyth Police Station.
Marcus Yeldham, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.
The 45-year-old is charged with possession of 0.5 grams of heroin in Bronant on 6 June this year.
Yeldham is also charged with assaulting Pc Joe Roberts at Aberystwyth Police Station on the same day.
Yeldham is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 11 August.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
