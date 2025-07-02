A Llanbadarn Fawr man has been remanded in custody by magistrates charged with assault and criminal damage.
Ben Jones, of 6 Clos Padarn, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 30 June.
The 32-year-old is charged with assaulting Shauna Pallister in Synod Inn on 29 June.
Jones is further charged with criminal damage on the same day.
Jones did not enter a plea to either charge at the hearing.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trail preparation hearing on 1 August.
Jones was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
