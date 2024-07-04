An 84-year-old Aberystwyth woman who pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and “shot” onto Penglais Hill before colliding with a vehicle and overturning her own car, has been fined after pleading guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 3 July that Margaret Ansell, of Maes Gogerddan, 32 Penglais Hill, was driving a Citroen C3 on 29 October last year.
The court heard that the 84-year-old exited a side road on to the A487 at Penglais Hill “suddenly after apparent driver error in pressing the accelerator instead of brake on automatic vehicle.”
“This has caused the vehicle to shoot into main carriageway into the path of another vehicle, which resulted in a collision and caused her vehicle to overturn,” the court heard.
“As a result, slight injuries were sustained by both parties and both vehicles were damaged.”
Ansell pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.
Magistrates handed Ansell a fine of £80 and endorsed her driving licence with five penalty points.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.