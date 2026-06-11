A man caught driving with cocaine in his system on the A487 in south Ceredigion has been banned from the road for 16 months by magistrates after admitting a drug driving charge.
Connor Wheeler, of 25 Maesybryn, Llandissilio, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped by police while driving an MG car on the A487 between Sarnau and Tan-Y-Groes on 31 January this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Wheeler had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Wheeler from driving for 16 months and handed him a fine of £120.
Wheeler must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
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