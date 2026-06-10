A man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of failing to take a breath test with police in Aberystwyth.
John Howarth, of no fixed abode, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.
The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis in Aberystwyth on 9 April this year.
He also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Howarth is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail and handed an interim disqualification.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.