AN ABERYSTWYTH 20-year-old has been made the subject of a community order after appearing in court to admit drug possession.
Jack Hughes-Harris, of Room 2, 57 Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 1.45g of cannabis and 13.9g of cocainein Aberystwyth on 8 October 2021.
Hughes-Harris was handed a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.