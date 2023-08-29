AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been fined after being found guilty of assaulting a woman following a trial.
Ross Phillips, of 49 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for trial on 23 August.
The 35-year-old had, at an earlier hearing, denied assaulting Laura Hockenhull-Smith in Trefechan on 20 April last year.
He had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage to an iPad keyboard.
Phillips was found guilty of the assault following the trial, while the criminal damage charge was dismissed.
Phillips was handed a fine £120 by magistrates and ordered to pay the victim £200 in compensation.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosection Service of £500 as well as a surcharge of £34.