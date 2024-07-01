An Aberaeron 21-year-old has appeared in court charged with counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent in Aberystwyth.
Brennin Davis, of 14 Glan y Mor, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 26 June.
The 21-year-old is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on Iestyn Thomas on Pier Street in Aberystwyth on 16 July last year.
Davis is also accused of a charge of wounding Jac Jones with intent during the same incident.
No pleas were entered at the hearing on 26 June.
Davis is scheduled to next appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 26 July.
Davis was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.