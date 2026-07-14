An Aberaeron man has been banned from the road for 16 months after admitting a drug driving charge.
Oliver Williams, of Tanwynllan, Lampeter Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was stopped while driving on the A487 at Rhydyfelin on 11 April this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Williams had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system, exceeding the specified limit.
Williams, who also admitted a charge of driving without insurance, was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined a total of £240.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £112.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.