AN Aberaeron youth charity is planning a summer fundraiser to mark its 25th anniversary and attempt to buy its building.
RAY provides weekly sessions which include a family centre, youth clubs every night after school, sessions for young adults with disabilities, a dementia support group and carers group and a RAY Play van that delivers free of charge play sessions across the county.
Everything RAY does is free of charge and over the past three years it has supported around 1,500 people at its premises in Aberaeron.
Gill Byrne, Executive Officer at RAY, said: “In this our 25th year we are raising funds to buy the building we have leased since 2012 to secure it for continued community benefit so all funds will be used towards this end and to keep our many activities free of charge and continuing.”
The main thrust of the fundraising will see RAY treasurer, John Dymott, walk 25 miles from Ynyslas to Aberaeron on Thursday, 6 August.
John will be joined along the route by some members of staff and volunteers from RAY, to keep me company.
He explained: “Twenty-five miles for twenty-five years seems like a fitting way to celebrate everything that RAY Ceredigion has achieved.
“It won't be easy, but every step will be taken in celebration of the thousands of people whose lives have been touched by the charity over the last quarter of a century.
For 25 years, RAY Ceredigion has helped bring people together and supported thousands of people across the county, including children and young people, families and older people. At a time when many people are experiencing loneliness and increasing challenges in their daily lives, having somewhere to turn and someone to talk to can make all the difference.
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