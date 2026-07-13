Tributes have been paid to a Lampeter teacher following his sudden death on Friday evening.
Kevin Jones, 52, was a year 5 teacher at Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter and has been described as being a 'much loved and valued member of our school community over many years, serving faithfully as a primary age teacher and as a governor'.
Paying tribute, Ysgol Bro Pedr said: "His constant support, his wise advice and his tireless dedication to our school meant so much to colleagues, pupils, parents and carers, governors and the wider community.
"He had a particular passion for the Expressive Arts and was a strong believer in the importance of giving young people opportunities to develop their talents and express themselves confidently.
"Through his support and encouragement, many pupils had the opportunity to perform, to develop their creativity and to gain confidence which will stay with them for years to come.
"In addition to his invaluable contribution to tour school, we will remember him as a beloved and faithful husband and father.
"He was very proud of his daughters' achievements, and his love and pride for them was evident to all who knew him.
"On Friday, our school community will come together to pay a special tribute to Mr Kevin Jones.
"As part of the day, we will invite all pupils and members of staff to wear blue, which is Mr Jones' favourite colour, as a sign of our respect, memory and appreciation for everything he did for our school and our community.
"Kevin will be remembered not only for his service and dedication, but also for his kindness, friendship and the positive impact he had on the lives of so many children, young people and everyone who knew and respected him.
"We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, daughters, family and friends. Our thoughts will be with them as we remember and celebrate the life of a very special man and friend."
Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron, where Kevin's wife is a teacher, also paid tribute.
The school said: "Kevin was a highly valued and much-loved member of the Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron community.
"As an active and supportive parent, he was always willing to contribute to school life and support our pupils and staff.
"His kindness, warmth and generosity will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
"He was a familiar face at eisteddfodau, Young Farmers’ Club activities and the many other extracurricular events in which his family participated.
"Kevin had a wonderful, unassuming presence, coupled with a warm sense of humour that brought comfort and laughter to those around him. “
Aberystwyth-based theatre company, The Wardens, also paid tribute, saying: “Since joining our pantomime family in 2022, Kevin, alongside his wife Carys, has been a valued member of our company, generously volunteering as a chaperone for our teenage cast. As their daughters, Ela and Nanw, took to the stage in our productions, Kevin became a familiar and reassuring presence behind the scenes, both throughout rehearsals and during performances.”
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