An Aberaeron man has been fined after being found guilty of using threatening behaviour.
Oliver Monaghan, now of no fixed abode, appeared for sentencing before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 4 November.
The 32-year-old had denied a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour in Aberystwyth on 26 June this year but was found guilty at trial on 10 October.
Monaghan also pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date.
Magistrates fined Monaghan £60 for the threatening behaviour charge and £120 for failing to turn up to court on 10 October.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £650 and a victim fund surcharge of £72.