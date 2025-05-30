A Llandysul man has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.
Mark Summers, of 25 Glascoed, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 May.
The 53-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to three charges of sexual assault.
Summers was found guilty of two offences of sexually assaulting a woman between 20 and 24 June last year.
He was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault on a woman on 23 June.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options probation report to be prepared.
Summers is next due to appear for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.