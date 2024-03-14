An Aberaeron man who was caught on camera overtaking to close to a cyclist on a bend has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 13 March, that Michael Anthony Gale, of Ty Post, Masons Row, was driving a Renault Clio on the A44 at Goginan on 16 September.
The 68-year-old was travelling in the direction of Ponterwyd, the court heard, when he was filmed on a cyclist’s mounted video camera overtaking “at an unsafe distance and speed and whilst travelling around a slight left-hand bend.”
Gale was fined £40 and handed three penalty points on his licence.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £16.